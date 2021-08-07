Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Police investigating person shot on Jacksonville’s Northwest side

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Friday night.

A man checked himself into the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 5 p.m. Friday.

The victim told police he had been shot in the area of Edgewood Avenue and New Kings Road.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

