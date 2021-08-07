Police investigating person shot on Jacksonville’s Northwest side

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Friday night.

A man checked himself into the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 5 p.m. Friday.

The victim told police he had been shot in the area of Edgewood Avenue and New Kings Road.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

[ TODAY: Jacksonville Walmart closes door for deep cleaning amid back-to-school shopping ]

©2021 Cox Media Group