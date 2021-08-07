Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 715 PM MST At 640 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles east of Freeman, or 18 miles west of Casa Grande, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 152 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 163. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0