Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Launches Next Round of Public Health Ambassador Program for Students and Parents

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 4 days ago

17 New Deaths and 3,930 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health (Public Health), in partnership with Los Angeles County school districts, offers the Public Health Ambassador Program for students and parents. This partnership with Los Angeles County school districts actively engages members of school communities in preventing and reducing the spread of COVID-19 by empowering students and parents as essential partners in each school’s prevention effort. The program includes training and activities and open enrollment begins next week on Monday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 9.

