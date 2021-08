Manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Smith will exit Arizona's starting rotation and will return to the bullpen, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. The left-hander surrendered five runs in each of his past three starts, and covered less than two frames in the past two, costing him his spot in the starting rotation. Smith began the season in the rotation but was moved to the bullpen after a poor debut, and he'll transition to a relief role once again. The Diamondbacks have yet to decide who will fill the rotation spot, which will come up Thursday versus the Padres.