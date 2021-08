Coming off its first home win against the New York Red Bulls in four years, D.C. United travels to Ohio to play at FC Cincinnati's new stadium for the first time on Saturday. FC Cincinnati moved into their new soccer-specific TQL Stadium for the 2021 season, and will be extra motivated when United comes to town as they still have yet to nab that coveted first home win of the season. In 14 matches this season, Major League Soccer's fourth-newest expansion club has won just three times and has drawn another four.