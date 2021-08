Van Meter will try for a three-peat championship run as they defeated Unity Christian in the Class 2A semifinal game Wednesday evening. The contest started off with a standstill; both teams went scoreless through the first two innings. Van Meter’s Ganon Archer was strong on the hill for the Bulldogs, striking out the first three batters in the second inning and recording four strikeouts in the first two innings. Unity Christian’s defense was strong as well, getting a 2-4 putout to get Van Meter’s Jack Pettit out at second base and a few more putouts in the second to retire the Bulldogs.