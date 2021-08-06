Cancel
NFL

packers cover mug

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 4 days ago

Could ‘lights out’ De’Vondre Campbell solve what has ailed Packers at inside linebacker?. So far in camp, Campbell and second-year man Krys Barnes have lined up with the No. 1 unit when in the base defense.

