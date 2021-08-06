packers cover mug

The Vikings finally have a full quarterback room again. Kellen Mond, the rookie quarterback who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 1, was activated from the list today. When Mond tested positive he was required to isolate from the team for 10 days, and two other quarterbacks, Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley, were required to isolate for five days because they are not vaccinated and had close contact with Mond. That has resulted in a great deal of scrutiny on the Vikings and why so many of their players, particularly Cousins, are refusing to get the safe and effective vaccine that would have allowed them to practice.
