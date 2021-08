GUSD will implement a number of safety protocols on its campuses and district buildings. After almost 18 months of at-home education for students in Gilroy, the Gilroy Unified School District will welcome students back to full-time, in-person learning the first day of school, Aug. 18. We are thrilled about the return of our students and staff to full-time, in-person instruction, and extra-curricular activities for the 2021-22 school year. As we approach the beginning of the school year, the district is implementing a number of safety protocols to ensure our staff and students are as safe as possible once they return to our campuses.