Englewood, FL

The Kathy Damewood Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Named Among “America’s Best”

Tampa Bay News Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, FL – The Kathy Damewood Team of RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2021 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is based on 2020 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States. The Kathy Damewood Team was recognized in the small teams category (two to five agents) for both transaction sides and sales volume.

