Spokane County, WA

Northeast Tri-County Health District asks state for backup as hospital beds fill and COVID cases surge

By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northeast Tri-County Health District has called the state health department for backup. With coronavirus cases surging, hospitals nearing capacity and limited staff to support public health efforts, Health Officer Dr. Sam Artzis said he asked the state to send its isolation team to assist the district’s COVID response by checking in on people who test positive and might not require hospitalization immediately.

#Health Department#Covid 19#Hospitalization#Covid#Icu#Eastern Washington#Mt Carmel Hospital#Inchelium
