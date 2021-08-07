Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China reports 107 new coronavirus cases for Aug 6 vs 124 day before

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2zT1_0bKREziI00

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Saturday reported 107 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 6, compared with 124 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 75 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 80 local cases a day earlier. Most of the local cases were in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

China reported 32 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 58 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 6, mainland China had recorded 93,605 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern China#Beijing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
ChinaABC News

China market turns frosty for Taiwan books, as tensions rise

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese author Iris Chiang hardly seems like the type whose work would be banned from publication in China. Yet four years after being sold to a Chinese publisher, her book teaching children how to appreciate art has yet to go to press, a victim of heightened tensions between China and Taiwan that are spilling over into the cultural sphere.
ChinaBBC

China says crackdown on business to go on for years

The Chinese government has unveiled a five-year plan outlining tighter regulation of much of its economy. It says new rules will be introduced covering areas including national security, technology and monopolies in the world's second largest economy. The plan comes soon after Beijing started targeting the technology and education industries.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chinese tech firms 'self-correct' to get ahead of potential regulatory fury

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fretting about unprecedented regulatory heat for China’s tech sector, some companies are no longer waiting for any official reprimands that may or may not be forthcoming. Instead, eager to pre-empt authorities, they’ve decided to ‘self-correct’, imposing restrictions on or even walking away from their own...
Public Healthkfgo.com

China reports smallest number of local COVID-19 cases since July

BEIJING (Reuters) – China on Friday reported declining numbers of new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, extending tentative signs that the latest month-long outbreak may be waning. The National Health Commission reported 47 new local cases on Aug. 12, the lowest since July 30 in an outbreak...
Technologylawfareblog.com

A New Dimension to China’s Tech Crackdown?

With Chinese tech stocks and markets down since Chinese regulators’ removal of ride-sharing service Didi from its app stores, commentators are now grappling with the motivations and implications of the crackdown. Some believe it is driven by a desire to control data, which Chinese President Xi Jinping has referred to...
Public HealthCNBC

This map shows the latest Covid outbreak in mainland China

Parts of mainland China have reported a resurgence in daily Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks as the highly infectious delta variant spreads across the country. Locally transmitted cases reported in mainland China climbed to 878 so far this month — compared with 390 cases for the entire July, according to CNBC's tally of China's official daily data.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China vehicle sales fall 12% in July -industry association

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China fell 11.9% in July from the corresponding month a year earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday. Overall sales in the world’s biggest auto market stood at 1.86 million vehicles in July, showed data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Economygcaptain.com

China Starts Shutting Down World’s Third-Busiest Port

By James Mayger (Bloomberg) China partly shut the world’s third-busiest container port after a worker became infected with Covid, threatening more damage to already fragile supply chains and global trade as a key shopping season nears. All inbound and outbound container services at Meishan terminal in Ningbo-Zhoushan port were halted...
Sciencedeseret.com

More dangerous COVID-19 variants are coming soon, says Wuhab lab scientist

There will be more COVID-19 variants coming soon as the virus continues to mutate, the leader of the Wuhan Institute of Virology warned last week. Virologist Shi Zhengli told the South China Morning Post, which is a part of the Chinese state media, that the world will have to coexist with the novel coronavirus as there continue to be more mutations.
EconomyFinancial Times

Investors in China should beware Beijing’s unpredictability

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Chinese business & finance news. When Alibaba debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014, the $25bn deal was the largest initial public offering ever, valuing the Chinese ecommerce company more highly than Facebook and Amazon.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Industryinvesting.com

Massive China Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

(Bloomberg) -- A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares. The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a...
healththoroughfare.com

Melioidosis Bacterial Infection Confirmed in the U.S

The CDC has warned doctors that four cases of the rare melioidosis infection have been confirmed in the U.S. The infection is also known as Whitmore’s disease, and the infections were detected in Kansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas. These incidents remind us that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not the only one we should be worried about.

Comments / 1

Community Policy