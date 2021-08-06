BFI bows The Seventh Seal on 4K Ultra HD, plus Paramount has From Dusk Til Dawn coming on UHD, and more news & reviews
We’re wrapping up the week here at The Digital Bits with a trio of additional disc reviews and a bit more release news too. First up, those reviews... Tim kicks things off with a look at Jacques Tourneur’s 1964 horror-comedy classic The Comedy of Terrors, starring Vincent Price, Boris Karloff, and Peter Lorre. It’s coming to Blu-ray on 8/31 from Kino Lorber Studio Classics.thedigitalbits.com
Comments / 0