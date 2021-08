Based on the British dating game show of the same name, ‘Love Island’ or ‘Love Island USA’ is a series that revolves around a group of individuals as they live in an isolated villa and couple up in the hopes of finding love and possibly win the $100,000 grand prize. Regrettably, its current installment (season 3) is not doing great amongst fans, and episode 22 handed them another blow as everyone’s favorite couple, Josh and Shannon, decided to leave. They’d received the tragic news of his sister’s demise and had to be with family. So, here’s all that we know about her.