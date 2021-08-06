Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, NY

Masks to be required in county buildings

altamontenterprise.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY COUNTY — On Friday, the county announced that, with the Delta variant spreading quickly, face masks will be required in county buildings starting on Monday. In his daily report on the new COVID-19 cases — 63 more since Thursday — Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy said, “There is no doubt that COVID is still a serious threat and that we need to get more people vaccinated. That much becomes clear when you look at our recent spike in infections and hospitalizations.”

altamontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Schuyler, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
City
Guilderland, NY
Albany County, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Cdc#County Executive#Covid#Icu#Ems#Cdc#The Department Of Health#The Executive Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...

Comments / 0

Community Policy