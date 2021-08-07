How Can You Tell Whether Your Employees Are 'FIT' for Leadership? This Simple Acronym Can Help.
Leadership, in its complete and holistic definition, is a skillset every person needs. This can take different forms: There is the visionary leadership which we are most accustomed to. Then there is the interpersonal leadership that is associated with groups and one-on-one relationships. There is self-leadership, the leadership required to lead oneself through times of uncertainty, conflict and heightened emotions, to name a few.www.greenwichtime.com
Comments / 0