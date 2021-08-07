Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

800 Greyshire Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23836

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home to 800 Greyshire Drive! This 5-Bedroom home along with a 2-Car attached and 2-car detached garage has all of the bells and whistles you can imagine. Step into the Foyer, onto the immaculate Hardwood floors that are throughout the first level of the home where the Formal dining and living rooms meet. Make your way to the gorgeous kitchen that features newly installed granite countertops and new Stainless Steel appliances with 42' custom built cabinets along with above and below cabinet lighting. Off of the Eat in Kitchen, awaits a Three Season Sun Room with beaded vinyl ceilings. On the second level, step into the luxurious Master Bedroom that boasts a custom double headed walk-in shower with ceramic tile, dual vanities with glass bowl sinks and custom closets installed by The Closet Factory. The rear yard is ideal for entertaining with surround sound that can be enjoyed from the Sun Room to the rear patio. The detached 2-car garage provides lots of additional storage space.. The home is located conveniently to Fort Lee, shopping centers and easy access to I-295 and I-95. Schedule your showing today to see all the features this beautiful property has to offer.

