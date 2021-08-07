Cancel
GamerGaters inundated her with death threats. Now some are apologizing — and she forgives them.

By Caroline Anders, Washington Post
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamerGate was a campaign of vicious online harassment against women in the gaming industry, as well as women and liberals in general. During GamerGate, Brianna Wu was bombarded with threats of rape, death and more. A person in a skull mask uploaded a video to YouTube explaining how they would...

