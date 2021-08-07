Cancel
Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Westgate

By Seth Lewis
Westgate Tigers

2020 Record: 6-4
District: 5-4A
Head Coach: Ryan Antoine
Note: The Tigers return 20 starters

The Westgate Tigers finished 3rd in District 5-4A last year, behind two state champs in St. Thomas More and Carencro. But with the majority of their starters returning, there's a lot of excitement around Westgate entering 2021.

"Having that veteran leadership, having those kids that's been in the system for all their lives now, they know one way, they know one thing, they know one system. So we're able to kind of go and add little wrinkles that we may not have been able to add later in the year," said offensive coordinator Derek Landry.

"When we practice, we practice hard and fast and we talk to each other a lot. We might fuss, we might fight, we might curse each other out probably," said senior cornerback Damarion Davis. "But we're all trying to keep each other better."

The Tigers will have 9 starters returning on offense. It features 3-star tight end Danny Lewis as one of their main play-makers and a 3 year starter at QB in Senior Brennan Landry, who's already broken a bunch of program records. On defense, Westgate has all 11 starters coming back, including rising junior Derek Williams. Westgate believes they have the pieces to make a run to New Orleans.

"I'd be lying if I said there's no talks because again, you're looking at Carencro. Carencro had a big senior class last year. You look at, even NISH, NISH had a great year last year, they were a big senior class. Like guys, it's our time, we've got that big senior class. We were 8 points away from beating the state champs right here, so why can't it be us?" added Landry.

"A lot of people, they say a lot of bad things about New Iberia as a whole but there are good parts of New Iberia and that is starting with us at Westgate," said senior running back Kullen Gilliam. "We might not be the biggest athletes but if we can win state they can feel like New Iberia has actual good and it's not bad all the time."

