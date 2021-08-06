Cancel
Potomac, MD

Glenstone Museum Extends Summer Hours, Guarantees Admission To Students, Military

POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — The Glenstone Museum in Potomac is extending its summer hours from 5 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 5.

The museum’s pavilions will continue to close at 5 p.m. and the cafe will continue to close at 4 p.m.

Museum officials also guaranteed admission to the free museum for students 12 and older, active-duty military personnel and staff from other museums. Those people may bring one guest, and all must present valid identification.

The museum is resuming its program with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation guaranteeing entry to passengers of the Ride On bus, which takes riders to Glenstone via Route 301 at least 10 times a day.

Glenstone will resume group visits of up to 40 people on Sept. 2. Groups visits are self-guided and may be requested at any time through the website.

Run by the nonprofit Glenstone Foundation, the museum opened in 2006 and features modern and contemporary art and architecture exhibits in a natural environment. It opens at 10 a.m. Thursdays to Sundays.

