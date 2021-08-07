Cancel
Brentwood, MO

Residential Paper Shredding Event

Dispose of residential personal/confidential paperwork, which will be shredded by Secure Document Destruction. Questions about what to shred? Call 314.795.0004. Maximum 5 boxes of documents per household. If you have a larger quantity of items to be shredded or if you are a business, please make arrangements for your shredding directly with Secure Document Destruction. This event will follow physical distancing restrictions. Please remain in your vehicle to limit contact with the Secure Document Destruction crew.

