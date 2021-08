SPARTANBURG — As COVID-19 cases increase again, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's staff is straining to keep up with the care necessary to treat patients. After a lull as vaccines rolled out, the number of cases has increased over the past month. David Church, SRHS vice president of oncology and support services, told Spartanburg City Council during an Aug. 9 meeting that the recent surge has led some hospital staff to retire. The county meeting was moved from City Hall to the C.C. Woodson Community Center at 210 Bomar Ave. to provide more space for social distancing.