Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, CO

Summit County Focuses On Affordable Housing As Struggle With Long-Term Solutions Continues

By Jamie Leary
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmBmP_0bKRBSWy00

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Another space for the Summit County workforce is set to open next week. It is one of many solutions the county hopes to get the ball rolling on in the near future, but the need? It’s hard to keep pace with.

(credit: CBS)

“We probably have a 3,000-unit gap right now so, you know, with that we’re looking at a variety of options to help mitigate this problem,” said Jason Dietz, Summit County’s Housing Director.

The Alpine Inn , a former hotel, will be ready to welcome Summit County’s workforce housing next week. Dietz says it will serve as more of a transitional option while people look for more permanent solutions.

Unfortunately, longer-term solutions are hard to come by in Summit County. Dietz says about 66% of the housing in the county isn’t being utilized by locals.

“About a third of it is occupied by locals, about a third of it is short-term rentals and about a third of it is unoccupied second homeowners,” said Dietz.

The Alpine Inn has already received more than 140 applications, and there are 26 units available for qualified locals. Other units will help the sheriff’s office which needs affordable housing, the transit center employees, teachers, and small business employees. Dietz is aware it’s not enough and says the Inn is just one of many solutions in the pipeline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylmj2_0bKRBSWy00

(credit: CBS)

“Options from preservation of existing housing stock, buy-downs, conversion of short-term rentals to long term (kicking off this fall), lightening up restrictions on accessory dwelling units, creation of new workforce housing such as Lake Hill, Wintergreen Ridge…” he said.

The town is also partnering with local towns. It’s working with Dillon on the US Forest Service Compound in the area. It’s also working with Breckenridge on a parcel of land and plans to head to Buena Vista next week to tour Fading West , a new modular home construction facility. It’s a style of home that could dramatically speed up the building process for some of the vacant land the county has identified.

Still, Summit’s local non-profit, the Family and Intercultural Resource Center, or FIRC, says people are living in cars or camping and the window for warm weather is closing.

Ruth Graham has lived and worked in Summit County for five years. When the owners of her rental decided to sell, she had so much trouble finding a new rental, she was ready to do just that. Camp.

“And it’s not just about Ruth,” she said pointing to herself, “it’s about the people that live and serve this community.”

Ruth, fortunately, found another rental just before she had to move out. Up to that point, she was filling out applications daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayVMK_0bKRBSWy00

(credit: CBS)

“I’ve done so many application forms, I’ve paid so much money, because you can’t do the application forms without money. Every form you do, you have to pay,” she continued, “and every time I do it, ‘Oh sorry, you didn’t get this apartment,’” she said, exasperated.

One rental required her to make $9,000 per month.

“Who is working $9,000 a month?” She exclaimed. “We just need help to find somewhere affordable where we can live, be happy and save a dollar.”

The county is working faster than it ever has-

“With housing, there’s not a quick fix and there’s no silver bullet. We need to look at a lot of different strategies and partnerships with the public sector the private sector and non-profits to all work together to address this issue,” said Dietz.

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
County
Summit County, CO
City
Buena Vista, CO
Summit County, CO
Business
City
Frisco, CO
Frisco, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
Summit County, CO
Government
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Workforce Housing#Us Forest Service#Weather#Summit#Firc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Mitigation Saves’: CU Engineer Praises Transportation Improvements In Infrastructure Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado could see billions of dollars in federal funding coming in to address infrastructure issues across the state. The money would be a part of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday. Colorado could see more than $5 billion over five years that would go to road repairs, bridge replacements, improving public transportation, electric charging stations and $100 million to extend broadband internet to reach throughout the state. (credit: CBS) The $3.7 billion that would go directly to repair and rebuild our roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation. Keith Porter is...
TrafficPosted by
CBS Denver

Counties Discuss Plans To Use Cottonwood Pass As I-70 Alternative During Closures

(CBS4) — Commissioners from Eagle and Garfield counties met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of offering Cottonwood Pass as a bypass of Glenwood Canyon during extended closures of Interstate 70. The 26-mile dirt road between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs would be an alternative to the interstate which was closed due to mudslides several times last month, and which remains closed since the last major slide on July 30. (credit: CDOT)   That option does not come without costs. Improvements to the road have been planned for some time but given low priority. It’s part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s 2040 statewide transportation plan,...
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Federal Funding To Help Repair I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon & Other State Infrastructure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been officially one year since the Grizzly Creek Fire started near Glenwood Springs. Heavy rain this summer on the burn scar has pushed mounds of mud and debris onto Interstate 70. The Highway Administration approved Colorado’s request for aid to repair the road. The agency is releasing $11.6 million which is 10% of what the state wants to repair the interstate and train travel through Glenwood Canyon. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) It comes as the longer-term Infrastructure Act was passed by the U.S. Senate to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ delight. “We are ready...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs School District Votes 3-2 To Oppose Critical Race Theory

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – School District 49‘s Board of Education voted 3-2 on Thursday night to approve a resolution opposing Critical Race Theory curriculum. Colorado Springs affiliate station KKTV reports the resolution was revised from an outright ban of CRT to a statement opposing the principles of the theory. Board President John Graham voted in favor of the resolution, along with Secretary Rick Van Wieren and Director Ivy Liu. Vice President Kevin Butcher and Treasure Dave Cruson voted against the resolution. The amended resolution states: The Board of Education for District 49 (hereafter known as D49) asserts that the United States is...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Federal Highway Administration Releases $11.6 Million To Help Repair I-70 After Devastating Mudslides In Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Just one day after requesting support, the Federal Highway Administration has released $11.6 million to help repair and cleanup in the aftermath of last month’s devastating mudslides on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. The amount is 10% of the total request. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) It’s all hands on deck to clean up and repair I-70 through Glenwood Canyon after fierce mudslides not only damaged the highway but literally changed the course of the Colorado River. “We are thrilled to have such close coordination with our federal partners to ensure federal resources are quickly on...
Silverton, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Gold King Mine Owner Files Lawsuit Against EPA

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– Six years after the Gold King Mine in Silverton polluted rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court. The flood of wastewater from the mine has been called an environmental disaster. (credit: CBS) An Environmental Protection Agency-led contractor inadvertently triggered the spill while excavating at the mine entrance. Now, the EPA is being sued by the mine’s owner Todd Hennis. Hennis claims the EPA hasn’t paid him for the use of his land during the response to the crisis. The lawsuit also claims his land was contaminated with arsenic and other metals. CBS4’s Rick Sallinger with Gold King Mine owner Todd Hennis on Aug. 18, 2015 (credit: CBS) He is seeking $3.8 million. The EPA has not responded to the lawsuit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy