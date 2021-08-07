Cancel
Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish part of 13 WWE NXT releases

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBronson Reed heads up the latest list of WWE NXT talent that have been released -- a list of twelve talents that broke Friday night as WWE SmackDown was still on the air. The 32-year-old Reed had been with WWE since 2019 and won the North American title earlier this year, holding it for just over a month. Reed tweeted, "Just got released by WWE. This monster is back on the loose ... you don't know WHAT you've just done." and tagged AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact and New Japan.

