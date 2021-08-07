Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas through 845 PM CDT At 835 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of St. Francis, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near St. Francis around 845 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
