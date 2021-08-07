Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Weld and northeastern Larimer Counties through 800 PM MDT At 735 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Wellington to 5 miles southwest of Buckhorn Mountain, or along a line extending from 27 miles southwest of Cheyenne to 16 miles west of Fort Collins. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Collins, Windsor, Wellington, Timnath, Nunn, Carr, Livermore, Stove Prairie, Mishawaka, Teds Place, Bellvue, Rockport, Poudre Park and Buckhorn Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
