Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona North Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 637 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 2 and 3 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. This heavy rainfall fell along Arivaca Road and there have been reports that portions of Arivaca Road are closed due to flash flooding. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arivaca and Arivaca Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

