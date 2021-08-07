Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pima A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 636 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles northeast of Santa Rosa, or 33 miles south of Casa Grande, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells and Mountain Village. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN