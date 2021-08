Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and the Dodgers were very quiet at the trade deadline. Ha! Just kidding. It was quite the eventful Thursday night/Friday morning. First, the Dodgers acquired left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy from Kansas City for a player to be named. Then, word came out that the San Diego Padres were extremely close to acquiring Max Scherzer, the best starting pitcher on the market. Dodger fans were deflated, and emails began to come in complaining that Andrew Friedman was too timid.