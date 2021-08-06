Cancel
Scooby Wright's post-football life includes martial arts, firefighting academy

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince he left the UA following the 2015 season, Scooby Wright has done all he can to make a living in sports. Wright, an All-American linebacker who won the Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award following a historic 2014 campaign, played in the NFL, Alliance of American Football and XFL. Recently, he began competing in muay thai and jiujitsu, and has participated in smaller martial arts tournaments.

