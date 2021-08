When reviews for the G80 BMW M3 Competition first began to trickle out, and showed very impressive results, my first thought was whether it could take down the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Prior to driving the G80 M3 Comp, the Giulia Quadrifoglio was the best sedan I’d ever driven. In fact, even after driving the M3 Comp, that still might be the case. However, I can say with confidence that they’re both absolutely brilliant. Yet, due to scheduling issues, I’ve yet to be able to test them back-to-back, to truly determine a winner. Thankfully, Car and Driver was.