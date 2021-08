The shared parenting movement, which promotes the idea that both partners after a separation or divorce should have equal access to their children, has gotten increased attention in recent years. More states are considering and passing legislation that promotes 50-50 parenting time arrangements, instead of awarding primary custody to one parent and granting the other visitation. The idea is that children deserve to have relationships with both parents, even if the parents don’t get along anymore, and also that family courts help create conflict by pitting parents against each other.