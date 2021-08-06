Say no to raw dough

The Centers for Disease Control has reported an E. coli outbreak of 16 persons becoming ill with seven hospitalizations in 12 states from tasting or eating raw cake batter made from a variety of cake mixes. A single brand or type of cake mix has not been linked to the illnesses. Seventy-five percent of sick people are children under the age of 18. Infants, children, the elderly or immunocompromised persons are more likely to have a severe foodborne infection. The severe symptoms are diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, vomiting that does not allow any fluids to be kept down, and signs of dehydration such as dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up, and not being able to urinate as usual. Call your health care provider right away if you have any of these symptoms.