Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Official For WWE SummerSlam

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an official Smackdown Women’s Championship match for WWE SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Bianca Belair challenged Sasha Banks to face her at the August PPV with Belair’s title on the line. The match was set when Banks came out to start the show and addressed her attack...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Carmella
Person
Sasha Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Wwe Summerslam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.6.21

With just over two weeks to go before Summerslam, things are starting to come together. The big story last week was the return of Sasha Banks, who teamed with and then attacked Bianca Belair in the span of about an hour. There are still a lot of things to cover for the pay per view and odds are we’ll get some of that this week. Let’s get to it.
WWEComicBook

WWE's Sasha Banks Returns to SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown featured a celebration of the 100-day mark for Bianca Belair as SmackDown Women's Champion, but Kayla Braxton didn't get through her congratulations much before she was interrupted by Carmella. Carmella said the last match suffered because of the lights in her eyes and she wanted a rematch, but she was interrupted by Zelina Vega, who said she was more deserving of a match. Belair looked intrigued by the possibility and accepted her challenge, but afterwards, she was attacked by both Carmella and Vega, until the save was made by a returning Sasha Banks.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the big rumor is that Sasha Banks will return, and presumably rekindle her feud with Bianca Belair. I’m not especially looking forward to that, the build to their WrestleMania match wasn’t exactly stellar, but the roster on the women’s side of Smackdown is still pretty thin (meanwhile over on RAW Poochie, I mean Charlotte, is keeping everyone down) so you do the best you can with what’s at your disposal I guess. Last week John Cena returned and challenged Roman Reigns for a match at Summerslam, but Roman declined citing Cena as a tired nostalgia act not worth his time and instead accepted a challenge from the recently returned Finn Balor. Balor defeated Roman back in 2016 on his way to becoming the first Universal champion so they have some history, and with Roman now carrying that particular title they might be able to play that up when they have their official contract signing tonight. One also wonders what role Cena will play in the proceedings. The tag team scene is still mostly a mess, with Montez Ford still not quite back from surgery, so Jimmy Uso will be taking on Rey Mysterio tonight to continue the feud between the two families over the tag team titles. Big E is still riding high after winning Money in the Bank but has yet to find his next feud, where he’ll lose because that’s historically what happens to every Money in the Bank winner. The Smackdown midcard is talented but sadly stagnant. Elsewhere Edge and Seth Rollins have begun their feud, and hard luck Baron Corbin has been shockingly engaging as a character so he’ll probably be around. Anyway, let’s get to the action.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New WWE SummerSlam Title Match Revealed

The SmackDown Women’s Title match is now official for WWE SummerSlam. Sasha Banks will challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam. This will be Banks’ rematch from WrestleMania 37, and her first match since dropping the strap to Belair that night. Tonight’s SmackDown opened with Banks coming...
WWEBleacher Report

Edge vs. Rollins and Belair vs. Banks at SummerSlam, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Friday's SmackDown was a decent show, but for anyone who was on social media during the program, the night was marred by the news of several releases. The blue brand opened with a promo from Sasha Banks talking about how she is the only reason Bianca Belair is relevant as the SmackDown women's champion. The EST and Zelina Vega both voiced their opinion, and it led to Belair and Vega squaring off later in the show.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair Talks About Her Time In NXT, NXT Being Repackaged

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was interviewed by ViBe & Wrestling as she discussed the changes going on with the NXT brand and the brand being repackaged. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her experience in NXT: “NXT is home to me. They really...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair Says She’s Interested In A Match With Becky Lynch, More

During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Bianca Belair commented on wanting to face Becky Lynch, her feud with Bayley, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On wanting a match with Becky Lynch: “Man, I think Becky’s amazing....
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair Reflects On Her WrestleMania 37 Match With Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair beat Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 37. Now, they’ll have a rematch at this month’s SummerSlam. Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Belair reflected on the bout. “I’ve watched it twice,” she said. “I’ve watched it back by myself, first. It...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Zelina Vega Felt Like She Had Unfinished Business In WWE

Zelina Vega was released from WWE in November 2020 after reportedly breaching her contract. She returning on the July 2 episode of WWE SmackDown and was entered into the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Speaking to Stephanie Chase at Digital Spy, Zelina explained why she returned. "More than...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bianca Belair warns her most famous colleagues

In the recent WWE past, there has been a real revolution dedicated to the women's sector of the company, called Women's Revolution. Of this real-world revolution started by the women athletes of the federation, some of the most important faces were those of the so-called Four Horsewomen, or the female equivalent of the Four Horsemen of the WCW, which in our case respond to the names of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Warned’ Fired WWE Tag Team

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. Former WWE Superstar Doug Basham believed his job was at risk after a conversation he had with Vince McMahon back in 2004. As part of the $1,000,000 Tough Enough series, contestants from the reality show participated in weekly challenges on WWE SmackDown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEdigitalspy.com

Becky Lynch shows off hair transformation ahead of WWE return

WWE fans have been waiting for the day they can welcome Becky Lynch back to the ring ever since she announced her pregnancy in May 2020. Becky and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins welcomed daughter Roux in December and it has been reported in recent weeks that her return to the ring is imminent.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ In Ring At Raw

WWE star Alexa Bliss has a twisted on-screen persona but she recently broke her character backstage. The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. She recently celebrated her birthday backstage and was seen being surprised with a birthday cake on last night’s Monday Night Raw. She went on to thank her colleagues and friends for making her day special. Brock Lesnar ‘Beat Up’ AEW Star Before Show.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Surprising ‘Family’ Rumor Leaks

The plot continues to thicken around Bray Wyatt. At one point in time, we were told that Bray’s absence from WWE was due to medical reasons. As time went on, the story had changed and the new narrative was that Bray has mental health issues. The story has yet again changed and the deeper that this is all looked at, nothing seems to line up….Bray Wyatt Raw Return Rumor Leaks With Photo.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Brian Knobbs Hospitalized

Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — best known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to a hospital earlier this week due to multiple medical issues. On Wednesday, Knobbs’ friend Fred Jung set up a GoFundMe page to help the pro wrestling veteran with his medical expenses. According to Jung, Knobbs is dealing with “major stomach issues” and is presently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his illnesses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy