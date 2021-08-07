Cancel
North Las Vegas, NV

Saturday pool party at NLV recreation center to feature live DJ, free vaccinations

By Casey Harrison
Las Vegas Sun
 6 days ago

North Las Vegas on Saturday will be hosting a pool party with other festivities and on-site COVID-19 vaccinations and virus testing, the city said in a news release. Councilman Scott Black and Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick will be at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center starting at 4 p.m. The event will also have a live DJ, games, raffles, free haircuts and free backpacks. Food will be on site, free for the first 250 guests, according to the release.

