Saturday pool party at NLV recreation center to feature live DJ, free vaccinations
North Las Vegas on Saturday will be hosting a pool party with other festivities and on-site COVID-19 vaccinations and virus testing, the city said in a news release. Councilman Scott Black and Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick will be at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center starting at 4 p.m. The event will also have a live DJ, games, raffles, free haircuts and free backpacks. Food will be on site, free for the first 250 guests, according to the release.lasvegassun.com
