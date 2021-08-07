4308 Anaconda Court
Without a Doubt one of the best views on all of Lake Granbury. Come take a look at this stunning lake house that was completely remodeled inside & out in 2020. DEEP, DEEP WATER at the Boat Dock which has 2 Boat Slips w lifts, 2 Jet Ski Lifts, party deck, spider misting system & tons of dock storage. The Interior of this home is so impressive with all new kitchen, new floors, fresh paint, new fixtures, soaring ceiling heights, wet bar, game room & a wall of windows across the back with remote blinds to welcome that panoramic view inside. Added features include a sparkling pool, a top of the line outdoor kitchen & its being offered fully furnished, so pack your bags, bring your boat and come play on the lake.www.knieperteam.com
Comments / 0