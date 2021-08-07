Cancel
4308 Anaconda Court

knieperteam.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout a Doubt one of the best views on all of Lake Granbury. Come take a look at this stunning lake house that was completely remodeled inside & out in 2020. DEEP, DEEP WATER at the Boat Dock which has 2 Boat Slips w lifts, 2 Jet Ski Lifts, party deck, spider misting system & tons of dock storage. The Interior of this home is so impressive with all new kitchen, new floors, fresh paint, new fixtures, soaring ceiling heights, wet bar, game room & a wall of windows across the back with remote blinds to welcome that panoramic view inside. Added features include a sparkling pool, a top of the line outdoor kitchen & its being offered fully furnished, so pack your bags, bring your boat and come play on the lake.

www.knieperteam.com

Economy
Real Estate
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

10619 High Beam Court

You'll love this beautiful, brick townhome w/ 3 fully finished levels in sought after Hickory Ridge! New carpet and wood flooring throughout. On the main floor you'll find a spacious eat-in kitchen, half bath and open dining/living area that leads to a private deck overlooking the rear yard. The upper level features 3 bedrooms w/ 2 full baths and lots of natural daylight. The primary bedroom w/ private bath is located away from the street in the rear of the home. On the lower level you'll find a possible 4th bedroom/office space, additional full bath, laundry/utility room and large recreation area w/ walkout to rear yard. Quick access to I-95, Rt 32, Rt 100 & Rt 29. Don't miss out on this affordably priced home!
Charleston, SCthecassinagroup.com

1105 Short River Court

Beautiful home in coveted Harborgate Shores on a quiet cul-de-sac with NO HOA! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has so much to offer with large backyard, gorgeous sunroom, and a FROG that makes for the perfect office or flex room.Only 3 miles to the beach and 8 minutes to downtown Charleston you can't beat the location!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

416 Magnolia Court

You'll love this sweet home that has been lovingly cared for (and massively upgraded/updated)! It's freshly painted and looks great -- All set for you to just move right in!! From the richness of the wood floors throughout the main level ... to the bright white kitchen cabinets and upgraded counters and sink ... to the perfectly-sized bedrooms and beautifully upgraded baths ... to the ample storage options throughout the home -- You're going to be quite pleased! Just wait till you step into the cozy family room (with its wood-burning fireplace) ... and on out the sliding doors to the nicely landscaped, fenced backyard full of greenery and privacy! You'll enjoy the lovely patio (where the owner is leaving the umbrella and grill for you) for entertaining in the summer. This 3BR/2.5BA home is close to the community pool, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds, and convenient to Worldgate Centre with its many movie theatres, shops, and restaurants. You're also close to the new Herndon Metro station (due to open in early 2022) and many major commuter routes. Convenience and charm await you, so come check this one out!!
Fort Belvoir, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6456 Brickleigh Court

3BR 3.5 Bath Minutes to Kingstowne Shopping Center & Fort Belvoir! Quick commute to Franconia Metro. Amberleigh residents have access to playgrounds, basketball/tennis courts, & nature trails! Master BR overlooks the deck & the fenced-in backyard. Features a lighted ceiling fan, and a full-wall closet as well as an attached bath. The lower level boasts a wood-burning fireplace. Check out the 3D Virtual Tour! Open house 8/8/21 12pm-2pm!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5740 Burke Towne Court

Open House 12-3 Saturday 8/7 and Sunday 8/8. Gorgeous 3 level town home in the conveniently located Townes of Burke. This 20-foot wide home features a gorgeous kitchen and huge table space across the entire width of the home. In the kitchen you+GGll find an abundance of 42-inch cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash and quality stainless appliances to include a newer Bosch dishwasher (2019) and a brand new flat top range and microwave (2021). A sliding glass door leads to a ground level deck, perfect for entertaining. The large, fenced yard backs to trees and HOA common grounds. The upper level consists of 2 very spacious bedrooms, one with a beautiful primary bath, along with another lovely remodeled hall bath. Great closet space, too! The bright lower level family room is accented with pendant lighting and a striking floor to ceiling stone, wood-burning fireplace. Through the etched glass French doors, you+GGll find a den with laminate flooring, the perfect space for your home office or learning center. A large storage space is tucked under the foyer. Other updates include new Rheem HVAC (2018), water heater (2014), a 200-amp electrical panel and double pane windows. 2 assigned parking spaces. Great commuter location convenient to the Fairfax County Parkway and other major commuter routes as well as the Virginia Railway Express. Access within the community to the paved Pohick Stream Valley/Burke VRE walking trail. VRE station is just 1.7 miles away. Minutes from many shopping and dining choices and located in the highly rated, and desirable, Lake Braddock Secondary School pyramid. Welcome home!
Somers Point, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $599,000

The one you have been waiting for ...One of the most sought after locations in Somers Point.Just mins to Ocean City beaches. This 3800 sq ft 1 of a kind masterpiece has stunning panoramic views of the Great Bay CC golf course. As you enter through the custom glass front doors you are welcomed by an amazing 400sq ft living room w/ custom mahogany firepl & built in show case.Cathedral ceiling & bay windows drench this room in natural sunlight. For the chef, we have a kitchen complete w/sub zero refrig,Thermador oven,center island and a plethora of cabinets & counter space.Lg Formal dining rm perfect for entertaining w/sliding glass doors that lead to the massive deck. You will cherish the amazing 540sq ft Great rm w/ windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard & golf course w/ pavers that lead to a water fountain & pond. Amenities include a magnificent built in wet bar,firepl, dining area & powder rm. On this floor you will find a commercial kitchen for private use.Ascend to the Massive 350sq ft owner's suite, surrounded by windows w/ a breathtaking panoramic view of the golf course which features a fireplace, private balcony, whirlpool tub,shower, custom porcelain double sinks, & 2 walk in closets & home office. On the upper level you will find an additional private suite w/windows overlooking the golf course,balcony, half bath & walk in closet.There are 2 more bedrooms & a full bath.You will love this home & memories you will make.Your summer at the shore awaits.
Woodway, TXWacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $689,059

Office at home with over an acre to stretch out and enjoy! In one of Woodway's most desirable neighborhoods located next to Woodway Park. This magnificent home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms with a natural mother-in-law flow to it. A beautiful kitchen with granite countertops plus pantry, double ovens, and large island with a glass cooktop. The kitchen open's up to the dining room, family room and formal living area all with crown molding throughout. Wonderful laminate wood flooring throughout adds to its beauty. Tons of built-ins. Master suite has his/hers vanities with a whirlpool spa tub and a walk through closet. Isolated Mother-In-Law area comes with her own formal entertaining area. There is an upstairs loft with a full bath that can be a bedroom, office, game room, or dance studio. The backyard is perfect for entertaining that has a big beautiful deck and built-in bar next to Cherry Creek! Sellers are offering $15,000 towards landscaping allowance.
Germantown, WIMATC Times

N111 W15831 Vienna Court

Nice 3 BR in Germantown in great area!! - Spacious Germantown 3 bedroom apartments available near all the Germantown shopping and restaurants. Nicely updated with mosaic tile, bamboo floor in living room, carpet in bedrooms, lots of closets & cabinets. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, central-air, 24 hour maintenance, coin-op laundry and storage space. Cats accepted with additional pet deposit and monthly fee. This unit also includes one underground garage space and one surface parking space.
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

50m Heesen motor yacht Man of Steel sold

The 49.8 metre Heesen motor yacht Man of Steel has been sold with the buyer and seller represented by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting. Built in aluminium by Dutch yard Heesen to a design by Omega Architects, she was delivered in 2011 as the first in the yard’s 50 metre series and went on to win Neptune trophies at both the 2012 World Superyacht Awards and the 2012 ShowBoats Design Awards. A sophisticated interior by Remi Tessier accommodates 10 guests in five well-appointed cabins.
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

9 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,795,000

An elegant tree lined street provides the backdrop for this amazing St. Leonard’s Tract beach block estate situated on a huge 50' x 125' lot. With four floors of living space, nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, 1000 sq. ft. of professional office space AND room for a FABULOUS POOL, the possibilities are endless! Beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, and high ceilings accent the home. The open layout features a sun-filled living room, complete w/ built-ins & a marble fireplace, a huge formal dining room, home office, and spacious eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and an adjacent sunny breakfast room with doors out to the back deck. The 2nd floor includes two sizable bedrooms that share a private deck with ocean views! There is also a principal bedroom complete with a stunning bathroom, walk-in closet, and private deck. The 3rd floor features three additional bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. An added bonus is the fully finished lower level, which is currently being used as a doctors office. It includes 4 rooms, a massive living area, full bathroom, laundry room, & ample storage space. There are also two outdoor entrances. Lastly, exterior highlights include a large fenced yard with room for a pool, outdoor shower, detached 1.5 car garage with a bedroom above, and a driveway that parks up to 4 cars! This fabulous home is steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and Ventnor pier, making for the perfect summer getaway or year round home.
Kernersville, NCgreensboro.com

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

This brick home is in an established neighborhood and has been remodeled & refurbished and is ready for you to move into. There is a new roof, new gutters, new hvac, new deck, new appliances, new light fixtures, new flooring, AND MORE! There is also a 1.82 acre cul-de-sac lot plus a full, unfinished basement which offers great storage and/or a workshop area, and/or expansion possibilities. There are so many great features thru-out such as 2 pantrys in the kitchen plus an island, a very generous-sized dining room, a bedroom and full bath on the main level that can also be the perfect office and a large bonus room upstairs that can also serve as a 5th bedroom. There is also a 2nd staircase to access the bonus room. The main level double garage also has a large utility room. And did I mention the neighborhood pool for these hot summer days. All of this plus a great Triad location just minutes from I-40, shopping, and restaurants.
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $524,900

Recently renovated 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home including a new roof, 2 new HVAC units, fresh paint throughout interior and refinished hardwood floors including in kitchen! New ceramic tile flooring in mudroom off of 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with double walk-in closets with built-ins. Bonus room upstairs, front and rear staircases with hardwood steps. Only home locate on cul-de-sac in Lazar Place Subdivision with in-ground pool and brick fencing. To help visualize this home’s floor plan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
Yadkinville, NCWinston-Salem Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Yadkinville - $725,000

Step into your own little piece of paradise. Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on 20 +/- acres. Gorgeous views of nature from the sunroom, perfect for winding down in the evening or enjoying your coffee in the morning. This home boasts spacious bedrooms, endless kitchen counter space, and natural light throughout. Included on the property is a large recreation building with office space, a kitchen, and a large bar that is truly a work of art. The recreation building is approximately 1800 square feet. With the home, you get the best of country living without being too far away from the city. Conveniently located under 5 minutes from 421. Schedule your showing today to really appreciate what this home has to offer! Listing data (square footage, amenities, beds/baths, etc.) does not fully represent everything being offered. Moreover, additional homes, land, and buildings that adjoin this property are available. Please see MLS#1036490 - 3429 Old US Hwy 421. *SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS*
Stokesdale, NCWinston-Salem Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $519,000

Jordan Homes of North Carolina does it again!! Custom Built Home featuring: Split-Bedroom Plan, Covered Porch perfect for outdoor BBQs, Large Level Yard, Kitchen w/Granite & Center Work Island, Stainless Appliances and Custom Butlers Pantry plus a huge walk-in pantry too. The great room has a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings with an open plan. Master has an Enormous Walk-In Closet with direct access to the Generous Laundry Room for ease. The 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms each have Large Walk-In Closets with a shared Jack-N-Jill Bathroom. The upper level Bonus Room is large enough to accommodate any hobby or collection of toys plus another full bath as well! The walk in attic is great for all your storage needs! Location is key - just a short hop to Schools, Stores or Belews Lake for weekend fun! Easy access to Highways 68 or 220 or to I-73 for a quick commute. 100% USDA financing available! Natural Gas in the Community!! Estimated Completion - October 2021.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

11325 Cedar Hill Ct, Henrico, VA 23233

You are going to LOVE this 5 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the sought-after Cedar Station Subdivision! This home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac features NEW PAINT throughout, TREX Decking, Hardwood floors, a SPACIOUS hardscape driveway, 2017 HVAC & MORE! Step through the beautiful Craftsman door to find your Formal Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Study/Office, Great Room & half bath on the 1st floor! The Eat-in Kitchen highlights Granite Countertops, Vinyl Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry & Bay Window! Head into the Great Room which boasts a stunning CUSTOM Stone Fireplace, Built-ins w/granite top, wood beams & access to the multi-level back deck!! Head upstairs to the 2nd floor which showcases a spacious Primary bed w/walk in closet and en-suite bath featuring a vaulted ceiling, soaking tub, shower, dual vanities & Skylight! Down the hall, you will find 4 additional bedrooms & a full bath! All of this is located within minutes to Short Pump Mall, Innsbrook, Restaurants, Great Schools & I-295, 64 & Rte. 288! Come inside and fall in LOVE for yourself!!
Brigantine, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $550,000

Welcome to the three story Kings Cove Townhome. Rare opportunity to own this corner unit that faces the water, delivers World class views of the Bay, St. Georges Thoroughfare, and horizon. The overall wildlife is simply stunning! South End location is walking distance to the beautiful Brigantine Cove and South End Jetty. Beachcombing, fishing, surfing, and beautiful views of the AC skyline awaits. The grounds are extremely well maintained with a once-a-year cost of $475.00. Two bedrooms with full bath on level one, with superior laundry/mudroom, and covered deck. Main living is on second level with fireplace & deck, and master bedroom on the third. Master bedroom has a private deck that takes in all the beauty. Come live the tranquility of this location and enjoy the easy life. Easy to show and comes furnished.
Home & GardenFlorida Weekly

Diamond Custom Homes completes Talis Park estate home

Diamond Custom Homes has announced the completion of a new estate home at 16615 Firenze Way in Talis Park. The 16,047 total square foot private residence features architecture by Thomas Jones of WDG Architecture, interior design by Lou Shafran and Mark Vanagas of Pacifica Interior Design, custom cabinetry by EDGE, and landscape architecture by Christian Andrea of Architectural Land Design.
Dakota Dunes, SDSioux City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $600,000

Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just north of Dakota Dunes is this 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and an oversized garage. This beauty sits on a level 2.5 acre lot with a large garden area. Recent addition off the oversized garage of a 20 x 34 foot shop area which has furnace and AC. This area could have a variety of uses. Welcoming front porch leads to a 2 story foyer (5x10) with wood floor and open to stairs. Off the foyer on one side is the formal dining room with wood floor and on the other side is the formal living room with wood floor. The Great Room with woodburning fireplace is open to the kitchen with dining area. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite tile counters, large island, corner sink, double ovens, cooktop and 2 built in hutches with glass doors. This is open to the dining area with buffet area, large windows overlooking the well landscaped back yard as well as French doors to the private, covered brick patio. Main floor also boasts a library\den with bookshelves, a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the patio. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a master bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower, 9x5 WIC, and double vanity. 3 more bedrooms upstairs each with their own bathroom (2 are full and 1 is 3\4). Lower level has a family room and pool table room, a den and a full bathroom. There are 2 crawl spaces in the lower level. Notice the details in this home like the antique door knobs, lights in upstairs hall, all 6 panel oak doors and new oak trim. This home has 2 heat pumps and 2 AC, water softener stays, and there is a R\O system. Home has drain tile around the perimeter. Lot is sprinkled and that water comes from the well. Home has rural water...
Clemmons, NCWinston-Salem Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $519,900

Rare opportunity in Carters Grove! One of Clemmons' best kept secrets is this stunning neighborhood w/large lots, mature trees & stately homes, in a fantastic location! Custom built & lovingly maintained by one owner this home features grand spaces, comfortable living areas, a huge kitchen, sunroom, finished basement & more. 9' ceilings, hardwoods & large laundry on main. Chef's kitchen w/double ovens, smooth cooktop, ample cabinetry & countertops, under cabinet lighting, built in desk area & pantry! Primary suite offers trey ceiling, large BA w/separate vanities, water closet, separate shower & huge spa-like jetted tub! Large WIC completes the suite. Finished basement features two separate rooms and full bathroom. Daylight basement walks out to shaded patio. 2 fireplaces: den and basement. Immaculately landscaped yard has garden & fenced areas. Outdoor living options! Deck, covered patio, spacious driveway. Alarm system, New heat pumps 2020, basketball goal & pad! The list goes on!

