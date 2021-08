Dry shampoo is one of those "too much of a good thing" things—when you hit the "too much" mark, you're dealing with product build-up and (probably) stinky strands and (more than likely) an itchy scalp. Be it from hair products like dry shampoo, hard water, or sweat, build-up is something that your regular shampoo isn't particularly equipped to handle. It's kind of like like bringing a butter knife to cut a raw spaghetti squash.