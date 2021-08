LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference forked over more than $4 million in 2020 to help with the costs of COVID-19 testing. That isn't happening again. Craig Bohl said two weeks ago at the league's annual media days in Las Vegas that his team is one of the reported eight in the 12-team conference that are above 80% when it comes to vaccination rates. Today in Laramie, Wyoming's head coach said that number has improved.