Police identify person found in dead in Somers

State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad detectives converged on Durkee Road in Somers on Thursday where a body was found in a car. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

SOMERS – State police have identified the person found dead in a car Thursday in a wooded area off Durkee Road as Jason Comes.

Police did not say where the 38-year-old was from, but said the incident remains “suspicious.”

On Thursday, state police spokeswoman Sgt. Dawn Pagan said during a news conference there wasn’t an immediate threat to the public and there was no reason for residents to be alarmed.

She said troopers were investigating all leads and asked anyone who may have seen or heard something out of the ordinary or suspicious to contact state police.

“Obviously, this is a rural area,” she said. “It seems to be a quiet neighborhood, so if there was anything that seemed to be out of the ordinary, certainly the people who reside around here would be aware of that. We urge them to call with anything that they may think may be of assistance. We would greatly appreciate that.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastern District Major Crime Tip Line at 860-896-3230.