Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somers, CT

Police identify person found in dead in Somers

By Joe Chaisson / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxgYo_0bKR6rFv00
State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad detectives converged on Durkee Road in Somers on Thursday where a body was found in a car.  (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

SOMERS – State police have identified the person found dead in a car Thursday in a wooded area off Durkee Road as Jason Comes.

Police did not say where the 38-year-old was from, but said the incident remains “suspicious.”

On Thursday, state police spokeswoman Sgt. Dawn Pagan said during a news conference there wasn’t an immediate threat to the public and there was no reason for residents to be alarmed.

She said troopers were investigating all leads and asked anyone who may have seen or heard something out of the ordinary or suspicious to contact state police.

“Obviously, this is a rural area,” she said. “It seems to be a quiet neighborhood, so if there was anything that seemed to be out of the ordinary, certainly the people who reside around here would be aware of that. We urge them to call with anything that they may think may be of assistance. We would greatly appreciate that.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastern District Major Crime Tip Line at 860-896-3230.

Comments / 0

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
328
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, CT
Somers, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
NBC News

Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred continued on its path northwest towards Florida on Thursday after being downgraded by The National Hurricane Center Wednesday from a tropical storm. As of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located approximately 180 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. Tropical storm watches remained in effect for portions of the Bahamas, and areas of Cuba. The Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida peninsula could be under storm watch later Thursday. The storm previously passed through the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy