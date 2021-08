SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Drying out from the rain through today. The heat and humidity are on. There is a HEAT ADVISORY for all Michiana counties from noon until 8pm. Heat index values will likely reach between 100-1-5 degrees during the afternoon. High temperatures reach into the lower 90s. The chance for another round of stronger storms later this evening and into Wednesday morning is possible. High of 91.