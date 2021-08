Every time a Katey Sagal TV show gets cancelled, an angel has to give up its wings. That's probably not true, but there was still something morally indecent about Rebel facing cancellation at ABC just five episodes into its initial season's run. The show seemed like a lock to last at least a few years, with Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff also behind the legal drama, but those expectations were certainly dashed. Now, though, it appears as if Rebel has its best shot at returning for Season 2 not on broadcast, but via streaming.