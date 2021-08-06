Protesters Descend on Murphy's Mask Announcement

“knuckleheads”, anti mask protests, Jack Ciattarelli Republican candidate for New Jersey Governor, mask mandate for New Jersey’s public school students, Phil Murphy. Trenton NJ, anti-mask protesters or “knuckleheads” as the Governor likes to call NJ citizens followed him most of the day on Saturday . The loud and large crowds even converged just outside Governor Murphy’s home . The latest round of protests were spurred on by Governor Murphy’s announced that all students, educators, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face masks indoors for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The Governor signed Executive Order (EO) 251, which will mandate masking in the indoor premises of all public, private, and parochial preschool, elementary, and secondary school buildings, with limited exceptions. The EO is effective on Monday, August 9, 2021.