GREENFIELD — The water main issues that were abundant at the end of July continued Monday, when road crews worked to repair a broken main on Vernon Street. Department of Public Works Director Marlo Warner II said an 8-inch cast-iron line cracked in front of 12 Vernon St. at roughly 6 a.m. He said Mark Holley, his water/wastewater superintendent, alerted him to the problem after a monitoring system notified Holley of a rapid drop in one of the city’s water tanks. This, Warner explained, usually means there has been a water main break. Warner did not know the cause of the break as of Monday afternoon.