HEAT RE-SIGNS DUNCAN ROBINSON
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed forward Duncan Robinson. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Duncan is the epitome of everybody who’s ever had a dream about being a great NBA player,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “I have never been around a player who worked as hard, fastidiously working on what he needed to do in order to improve his game. Not just his shooting, but his overall game. Having Duncan back was very critical for us.”www.nba.com
