HEAT RE-SIGNS DUNCAN ROBINSON

Heat wing Duncan Robinson, a restricted free agent, presents the Knicks with upside on the perimeter despite a hefty price tag. The New York Knicks unwittingly helped spark the three-point revolution with their 54-win 2012–13 season, yet while three-point attempts exploded NBA over the course of the last decade, the Knicks—seemingly forgetting their key to their most successful season in over a decade and a half—lagged behind and spent much of the 2010s near the bottom of the league in three-point attempts per game. This year’s squad was one of four teams to shoot 30 or fewer threes a game; however, the difference was that they hit 39.2% of those they did attempt—the second-best percentage in the league.