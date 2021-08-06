Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

News On Corey Graves, NXT, Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, The Bunny, More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can check out the latest episode of “After the Bell With Corey Graves” below. This episode looks at SummerSlam 1992:. “Relive one of the biggest events in WWE history with Corey, Vic and the ATB crew! Wembley Stadium was packed with 80,355 spectators to witness Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship, “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ultimate Warrior for the WWE Championship, Repo Man’s weird ring gear and more. Plus, we rank our favorite underrated candy bars!”

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Atb
Person
Corey Graves
Person
Randy Savage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt#Combat#Nxt#British Bulldog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Going To Fire Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Universal Champion who played a major role for the company throughout the pandemic. While, a plethora of WWE talents including two men who headlined SummerSlam last year – Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman – were released by the company this year. This has raised...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Believes Big Part Of The Business Died After Iconic WWE Match

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was a guest on the 83 Weeks Podcast where the former WWF Champion spoke about who he believes is the greatest worker of all time. The former nWo member also said that he believes that Mick Foley changed the wrestling business in a negative way due to his iconic Hell In A Cell match with The Undertaker.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ In Ring At Raw

WWE star Alexa Bliss has a twisted on-screen persona but she recently broke her character backstage. The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. She recently celebrated her birthday backstage and was seen being surprised with a birthday cake on last night’s Monday Night Raw. She went on to thank her colleagues and friends for making her day special. Brock Lesnar ‘Beat Up’ AEW Star Before Show.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Kills Off Elias’ Character On RAW This Week

WWE Raw included a few notable moments, but one very interesting segment came during the third hour of the show. Elias used to be The Drifter, wandering around with his guitar and entertaining crowds. That time is over for him now. They showed a video package during Raw this week...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Role In WWE Sale Revealed?

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Shares Embarrassing Alexa Bliss Video

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Insults’ Matt Riddle Backstage

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had previously misunderstood the persona of WWE star Riddle. His comedic timing and generally cool attitude while still being that of a stoner character have been heavily loved by the fans. Becky Lynch WWE PPV Return Spoiler Leaks. Riddle opens up on Vince McMahon not liking...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin Drops Bray Wyatt Bombshell

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw has been one for the ages so far with RK-Bro apparently breaking up for good and Lilly getting the best of Doudrop and Eva Marie. During the show, a promo was aired that discussed the ever-popular, recently-released, WWE star Bray Wyatt as the promo featured WWE legends Mick Foley and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin talking about how how awesome the Fiend character is. This Steve Austin WWE Show drug offer recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Huge AEW Match Rumor Leaks

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recently released from WWE. Hall of Famer Booker T recently speculated about the future of ‘The Nature Boy’ that he is not on contract. Ric Flair to AEW for a last match?. Flair recently obtained his release from WWE after he...
WWEringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Noticed The ‘We Want Wyatt’ Chants During WWE RAW

Bray Wyatt is touted as one of the most creative WWE Superstars in the company for a long time. He continued to reinvent himself and break barriers, but ultimately WWE creative continued to let him down and then he was eventually released. Bray Wyatt’s Fiend had a lot of momentum...
WWEComicBook

John Cena Helps RK-Bro Reunite After WWE Raw Went Off the Air

This week's Monday Night Raw was centered around whether or not Randy Orton would finally accept Riddle's offer to become the RK-Bro tag team. "The Viper" initially shot down the idea in his show-opening promo, then seemed to embrace "The Original Bro" after he assisted him in his main event victory over AJ Styles. But, as Orton has proved time and time again, he can't be trusted. He nailed Riddle with an RKO, then playfully posed over him while the show ended and the commentary team debated if the pair were finally a team.
WWEBleacher Report

Randy Orton's Return, Alexa Bliss and Lilly Weirdness, More WWE Raw Fallout

With SummerSlam rapidly approaching, the August 9 edition of WWE Raw had a lot to cover before one of WWE's biggest events in years. That began with the return of Randy Orton from a short hiatus. He made clear he did not need Riddle, although it looks like the two are still very much entangled in a rivalry with AJ Styles and Omos.
WWEFanSided

Retro Review: WWE SummerSlam 2013

WWE SummerSlam 2013 emanated from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The announced attendance was 17,739 while the Pay-Per-View buys were around the 296,000 mark. This was down from the previous year’s SummerSlam which netted 358,000 buys. The card was headlined by a big WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and John Cena. The show also featured the big marquee match between CM Punk and Brock Lesnar and the debut of Bray Wyatt.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Bobby Lashley To Appear On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions On 8/15

Stone Cold Steve Austin will sit down with the incumbent WWE Champion exclusively on WWE Network on Peacock. Bobby Lashley has been announced as the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network. In the past, this show has played host to such former WWE Champions as Randy Orton, The Undertaker, Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, and Chris Jericho.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Diva Suffers Tragic Pregnancy News

Kelly shared the heartbreaking news by taking to her Instagram Stories. She revealed that she and her husband had their prayers answered recently after wanting to be parents for a long time. Kelly was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after realizing that “something didn’t feel right” in her body. Ric Flair Training Photo For AEW Match Leaks?

Comments / 0

Community Policy