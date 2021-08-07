Mount Jackson and Webster trail loop
Registration is required for this activity. Saturday August 7th with a rain date of Sunday August 8th. This hike is approximately a 6.6 mile loop, with beautiful views, climbing both Mount Jackson and Webster, with 2,381 ft in elevation gain. This hike is rated moderate to difficult. We will be hiking as a group, at a moderate pace. Registration is required for this trip, please register using the Register Here link below. After you register and complete the waiver, please email trip leader Sarah Hubbard at hubbardse@gmail.com to set up a telephone call. Thank you, and happy hiking!activities.outdoors.org
