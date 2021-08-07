Mount Jackson and Webster trail loop

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Just getting started hiking the NH48? "Introducing… The NH48!" is a selection of New Hampshire 4000 footers that are appropriate for those just starting out hiking the NH48. Develop the experience, knowledge and confidence needed for continuing your quest of the remaining NH48 4000 footers in your future. Because these hikes are intended for hikers new to the NH48, please register for this hike ONLY if you have hiked 5 or fewer NH48 4000 footers in the past. (Note: When registering, you are signing up for this one hike only. Each "Introducing... The NH48" hike will be posted separately.) This is a hike of Mount Jackson, a mountain in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in NH. The moderate hike via the Webster-Jackson Trail is approx 5.8 miles out/back and has 2400' of elevation gain leading to its 4052' summit. Jackson one of the lowest summits of the NH48, has a few steep but short sections and the trail is relatively short in length. An area approaching the summit may require scrambling. You'll find great views of Mt Washington and the other peaks of the Presidential Range at the summit, along with fine views up and down Crawford Notch and across the notch to Mts Tom, Field and Willey. As a "bonus" peak for this hike, after we summit Mt Jackson, we'll swing by Mt Webster on the decent. This peak is on the "52 With A View" list. You must be in good hiking condition and you must have some mountain hiking experience in the past 6 months and bring appropriate hiking gear. (Recent mountain hiking experience such as Mt Greylock, Mt Monadnock or peaks from the NH "52 With A View" list is ideal.) Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. Additionally, all participants must abide by COVID-19 precautions. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 2 weeks before the hike date. Please email Julia (julia.hazlett@gmail.com) to register for this trip.