Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Mount Jackson and Webster trail loop

outdoors.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Saturday August 7th with a rain date of Sunday August 8th. This hike is approximately a 6.6 mile loop, with beautiful views, climbing both Mount Jackson and Webster, with 2,381 ft in elevation gain. This hike is rated moderate to difficult. We will be hiking as a group, at a moderate pace. Registration is required for this trip, please register using the Register Here link below. After you register and complete the waiver, please email trip leader Sarah Hubbard at hubbardse@gmail.com to set up a telephone call. Thank you, and happy hiking!

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Mexico

Two Mile Pond Loop Is A 1.4-Mile Loop Trail In New Mexico That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

If you are looking to get outdoors and enjoy Mother Nature, head to the mountains. The Two Mile Pond Loop Trail, located in the Santa Fe National Forest, is an easy hike in New Mexico that your entire family will enjoy. Not only will you capture some beautiful views of the ponds and the surrounding […] The post Two Mile Pond Loop Is A 1.4-Mile Loop Trail In New Mexico That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing appeared first on Only In Your State.
Traveloutdoors.org

Batchelder Park Trail Loop

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Starting at Lake Gardner in Amesbury Ma, the Batchelder Park Trail Loop is a 1.6 mile trail loop goes up Powow Hill to Batchelder Park. Hopefully, the day will be clear and we will get a a spectacular view of the coastline and the Atlantic Ocean. We will take a break at the top for water and snacks. The downward trek can be muddy in spots depending on the amount of rain, so bring appropriate footwear. As a bonus, Lake Gardner is currently allowing swimming and has paddle board and kayak rentals. I'm planning on bringing my paddle board! Please park along the fence line so that swimmers and picnic-ers can park close to the pond. No dogs on this walk.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Shaw Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Shaw is a gem on the 52 WAV list as the highest peak in the Ossipee Range at 2,990 ft with incredible views of Lake Winnipesaukee to the south and the Sandwich Range to the north! The hike is a 7.7-mile loop in the woods. We will summit Mt. Shaw directly and descend over Black Snout and Tate Mountain, gaining 2,450' of elevation. We plan on maintaining a moderate pace. With stops for views and lunch, you should plan on 6+ hours. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt. Carrigain Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Carrigain (4,682 feet) is a popular New Hampshire 48 due to its outstanding 360 degree views and gorgeous ridge line trail. We will take a moderately paced 10.5 mile out and back hike to the summit, where we can explore the observation tower which gives hikers an incredible view of nearly all the 4000 footers of NH. Our pace will average about 2 miles per hour on some of the easier terrain and slower on the steeper and technical sections. Elevation gain will be 3450 feet. The trip will start early in the morning and depending on how long we spend at the top should take somewhere between 6 to 8 hours. The priority is enjoying the scenery and company as well as getting back into hiking shape after the past 12 months. You should be in good shape and have done 5 to 7 mile hikes with elevation in the past year. Please wear a face covering when we first meet; we will probably be able to take them off for most of the hike but will need them just in case. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

20's and 30's Mt. Garfield

Registration is required for this activity. Come celebrate the second weekend of August with Young Members!! This is a group within AMC dedicated to encouraging people in their 20s and 30s to enjoy the outdoors. Join us for a beautiful hike up to Mt. Garfield (4,500 ft) with fantastic views of the surrounding area, including Mt. Lafayette and Mt. Lincoln. Hike will be roughly 10 miles with 3000 ft of elevation gain at a moderate pace (1.5-2 mph). This is not a trip for beginners. and participants should be ready for an 8-9 hour day. The exact time and meeting location are sent to approved participants only. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6 ft distancing with others cannot be maintained.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hiking Mt. Tom & Mt. Willey

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an approximately 8 mile hike to the summits of Mt. Tom, Mt. Field & Mt. Willey, 3 of the NH 4000 Footers. We will hike the A-Z, Avalon & Willey Range Trails, with approximately 4000 feet of elevation change. Hikers may wish to stay overnight Saturday &/or Sunday at the AMC Highland Center.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Jackson (4K) and Webster (52WAV) Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a 7 mile hike over two of the finest views in the White Mountains. On a clear day, the open summit of Mount Jackson offers fine views of the Presidential Range, from Pierce to Washington. Not to be outdone, Mount Webster offers stunning views of Crawford Notch and the Willey Range. Along the way, we'll visit Elephant Head lookout and Bugle Cliff, and a lovely waterfall. Participants should be comfortable hiking at a moderate pace (~1,5 MPH average) over fairly steep and rugged terrain, with modest scrambling near the Jackson summit. For emergency purposes, we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Introducing… The NH48! - Mt Jackson (NH48) and Mt Webster (52WAV)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Just getting started hiking the NH48? "Introducing… The NH48!" is a selection of New Hampshire 4000 footers that are appropriate for those just starting out hiking the NH48. Develop the experience, knowledge and confidence needed for continuing your quest of the remaining NH48 4000 footers in your future. Because these hikes are intended for hikers new to the NH48, please register for this hike ONLY if you have hiked 5 or fewer NH48 4000 footers in the past. (Note: When registering, you are signing up for this one hike only. Each "Introducing... The NH48" hike will be posted separately.) This is a hike of Mount Jackson, a mountain in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in NH. The moderate hike via the Webster-Jackson Trail is approx 5.8 miles out/back and has 2400' of elevation gain leading to its 4052' summit. Jackson one of the lowest summits of the NH48, has a few steep but short sections and the trail is relatively short in length. An area approaching the summit may require scrambling. You'll find great views of Mt Washington and the other peaks of the Presidential Range at the summit, along with fine views up and down Crawford Notch and across the notch to Mts Tom, Field and Willey. As a "bonus" peak for this hike, after we summit Mt Jackson, we'll swing by Mt Webster on the decent. This peak is on the "52 With A View" list. You must be in good hiking condition and you must have some mountain hiking experience in the past 6 months and bring appropriate hiking gear. (Recent mountain hiking experience such as Mt Greylock, Mt Monadnock or peaks from the NH "52 With A View" list is ideal.) Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. Additionally, all participants must abide by COVID-19 precautions. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 2 weeks before the hike date. Please email Julia (julia.hazlett@gmail.com) to register for this trip.
Washington StateBaldhiker

The Ozette Triangle Loop Trail, Olympic National Park

The far northwest of Washington state takes a bit of work to get to, but I love the rougher, more isolated terrain. I usually stay in the town of Port Angeles, and then drive to tail heads from there, using the start from town to adjust plans for weather and tides.
Hobbiesoutdoors.org

White Mountain Backpacking (ages 15-17)

Registration is required for this activity. The trails that traverse the White Mountain National Forest are old- some of them dating back centuries. Have you ever wondered who created them, how this land was conserved, and what you could do to be a part of their story? During this conservation focused backpacking course participants will learn how to travel together in the backcountry while hiking those trails through the forests and mountains of the White Mountain National Forest. The group will have numerous opportunities to gain skills in camp set-up, backcountry cooking, map and compass use, decision making, and leadership all with the backdrop of the spectacular White Mountains. Additionally, the group will take time to discuss, explore, and reflect upon the relationship between people and the environment, as well as the history of the White Mountains and public lands more broadly. Part of this exploration will include a half day of trail work with staff from the AMC's Trails Department along the group's backcountry route. This program will start and end at the AMC's Pinkham Notch Visitor Center. Scholarships are available.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Carter Dome & Mt. Hight - Rescheduled - 3rd times the charm

Registration is required for this activity. Lollipop loop hike via Nineteen Mile Brook, Carter-Moriah, Zeta Pass, and Carter Dome Trails. We will pass by the AMC Carter Notch Hut and summit Carter Dome (4832') and Mt. Hight (4675') - weather permitting. Elevation gain approx 3,800 ft, and 10+ miles. Part of this hike is above-treeline. Participants will have recent hiking experience of similar mileage/elevation gain. Pace expected to avg 1.5-2 mph. Limited to 8 participants.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

20s/30s Browning Woods Trail after work hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett YM on a hike through Browning Woods Trail in South Kingstown. Hikers can expect some elevation gain and rough terrain. Remains from the Browning Woods farm foundation can be seen along the trail; total distance is roughly 2.5 miles. Please bring: water bug spray head lamp Event is limited to 7 hikers. Afterwards, hikers are welcome to gather at the Rathskeller just 3 minutes up the road.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Beginner Backpack with Leave No Trace Focus: Crawford Notch

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join AMC Outdoor Guides on an introductory backpack. Guides will introduce backpacking skills such as backcountry travel considerations, Leave No Trace ©, camp set up and cooking. The first night is spent at the Highland Center for trip orientation and gear review before setting out on a 2-night trip to Ethan Pond perched on the edge of the Pemigewasset Wilderness. This program includes a strong focus on Leave No Trace practices. Participants will learn Leave No Trace skills and ethics as well as techniques for educating others about these low impact practices. Research has shown that practicing LNT Ethics significantly improves participant knowledge and understanding of how Leave No Trace protects the outdoor places we love. PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Learn backpacking skills: backcountry travel, LNT, navigation, backcountry cooking, and camp set up Free use of all gear and equipment for backpacking Travel through beautiful remote terrain in the White Mountains.
outdoors.org

Hike to Zealand Falls Hut

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us on a beautiful hike to Zealand Falls hut! This hike is aimed at beginners or anyone who is returning to hiking after some time off. Pace will be slow to moderate, with ample time for breaks, photos, and selfies! This hike is about 2.7 miles each way, for a round trip of about 5.4 miles. There is very little elevation gain for most of the hike, while the last quarter mile up and down from the hut is steeper (similar to climbing a staircase). Highlights include many water crossings (most bridged), one long bridge over a beaver swamp, several lakes, and the opportunity to view Zealand Falls from several different elevations. We will have lunch at our destination, Zealand Falls hut, where there is a stunning view into Zealand Notch from the porch, as well as the falls to explore. Rain date is Sunday August 22. This gorgeous hike is an excellent introduction to hiking in the White Mountains. Please feel free to contact the hike leader with any questions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy