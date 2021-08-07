Cancel
Rams backup quarterback John Wolford out 10-14 days after appendectomy surgery

sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeemingly out of nowhere Friday morning, Rams backup quarterback John Wolford woke with pain in his abdominal area. He was diagnosed with appendicitis and later had his appendix removed, a procedure that will likely will keep him out of practice for 10 to 14 days, according to a team spokesman.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

NFLlafbnetwork.com

John Wolford And Other Expected Rams Preseason Stars

Football is officially back and Training Camps across the league are spinning up. Players like John Wolford will be chomping at the bit to get on the field. Here is a look at the most likely preseason stars over the next several weeks. John Wolford And Other Expected Rams Preseason...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams' John Wolford to Miss Time Following Surgery

The Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will be out 10-14 days after he had his appendix removed, according to the team. “John obviously caught us a little bit off guard with that news," offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said. "But obviously, we want to get him all fixed up and ready to roll as soon as possible. It’ll give Bryce (Perkins) and Duck (Devlin Hodges) a great opportunity just like they had today, short notice, ‘Hey, you guys are going with the twos. Be ready to roll because you guys know how it is.’”
NFLYardbarker

Rams Preseason: How They'll Utilize Quarterbacks

The Los Angeles Rams’ first preseason game is around the corner and head coach Sean McVay has been reluctant in recent years to play his starters. So that presents a question that will be at the forefront of a lot of discussions: how will he utilize his quarterbacks on Saturday against the Chargers?
