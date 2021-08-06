Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey Students, Teachers Must Wear Masks In Schools This Fall; In NYC, There’s Concern Over Social Distancing Space

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xa6S_0bKR2E8600

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a major change in policy for New Jersey schools.

Kids in New Jersey will have to wear masks in schools this fall.

It was just a few weeks ago that Gov. Phil Murphy said he was not planning to have a statewide mask mandate. So CBS2’s Nick Caloway asked him why the about face?

“This is not an about face. If you go back to late June… we said two things. We are basing it as of this moment in time. We reserve the right to tweak this over the course of the summer, as we did in the summer of 2020. Indeed, we are doing it. And secondly, the Delta variant,” Murphy said Friday.

Murphy said the fast-moving variant forced his hand.

Press Conference: Gov. Murphy Announces School Mask Mandate

“Due to the recent and rampant spread of the Delta variant, the fact that no child under the age of 12 is eligible to be vaccinated, and the reality that too many older students and their parents remain unvaccinated, that all students, educators, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks inside a school building, regardless of vaccination status for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year,” the governor said.

“This is not an announcement that gives any of us or me, personally, any pleasure. But as the schoolyear approaches and with the numbers rapidly increasing, it is the one that we need to make right now,” Murphy added.

COVID VACCINE

With just a few weeks to go before school starts back up, all students staff and visitors will have to buy into the mask reality.

“Anyone telling you that we can safely reopen our schools without requiring everyone inside to wear a mask is quite simply lying to you. Because we can’t,” Murphy said.

The Delta variant has created a rush of COVID cases and hospitalizations nationwide, including in New Jersey.

Because kids under the age of 12 can’t get vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control recommends universal masking in schools.

The move also has the backing of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the New Jersey State Nurses Association, which represents school nurses.

For music teacher and parent Cheryl Brass, it’s a relief.

“The children really need to go back to school. They want to go back to school. And this is the easiest way to get everyone there safely,” Brass said.

The governor made the announcement at an elementary school in East Brunswick. Outside, hundreds of protesters showed up to loudly oppose the mask mandate.

Chopper 2: Parents, Students Protest School Mask Mandate In New Jersey

“I have a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old. There’s no way we’re sending our kids to school with masks on their faces every day. No way,” a protester named Rocco said.

Republican Assemblyman John Bramnick criticized the governor for making the decision without any transparency.

“The public is not involved, and 120 legislators are left out, and I think that’s a disgrace,” Bramnick said.

Kids can remove the masks while eating or playing musical instruments, Murphy said.

The governor also insisted that schools will open for full-time in-person instruction, with no remote learning.

Murphy said the mask mandate is not permanent, and he will lift it once the conditions allow.

While some parents believe the mandate will be tricky to enforce, others say they should try everything possible, especially with the Delta variant causing COVID cases to soar.

“I can see it’s going to be hard for the kids,” one man told CBS2’s John Dias.

“There’s a little peace of mind knowing that there’s at least something between them and the virus,” Jersey City resident Nick Moore said.

“Kids are not vaccinated yet, so it’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Kathryn Moore of Jersey City.

The age restriction for the vaccine is why the CDC and the Pediatrics Academy recommend universal masking.

But Jersey City mother of two Vania Dimova said leaders should be focusing more on pushing to get kids under 12 eligible for the vaccine, rather than mask mandates.

“It’s a bit of relief, but whatever is happening with vaccinations right now, I think that’s what’s giving me more of a relief,” she said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

That was Murphy’s original plan, too, before Bramnick says the governor changed it all by himself.

“The Democrats just turned over all the powers up to him, so they didn’t have to make the decision,” Bramnick told Dias.

Watch John Dias’ Report

The minority leader for the Assembly says Democracy requires transparency and there should have been open hearings.

“Let the parents speak, let the experts speak,” Bramnick said.

Bramnick went on to say he supports vaccines and thinks everyone who is eligible should get them. He said he may even support the mask mandate. He just wants to learn more about it.

Will New York City Classrooms Have Enough Space For Social Distancing?

Across the Hudson River, the Big Apple is also moving ahead with in-person classes with universal masking.

The state health commissioner says it’s up to districts to “develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible,” but he recommends “following guidance from the CDC and local health departments.”

Many schools in the city are rushing to find the space for social distancing.

Jessenia Sanchez is getting her three daughters ready to return to New York City Public Schools in September, but classes will be a lot more crowded than when they left in June.

“It’s a little more nerve wrecking, yeah, now because it’s gonna be fuller. Before it was like 50% capacity, so there was room to social distance and now there’s not,” Sanchez told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Even though the CDC recommends schools maintain “at least 3 feet” of social distance between students, the Department of Education admits some city classrooms are simply not big enough.

“According to our analysis, more than half of all students could not attend school full time and do any kind of social distancing next year,” said Leonie Haimson, executive director of the advocacy organization Class Size Matters. “There is a large and growing movement of parents are demanding a remote option be provided for students next year.”

But the DOE said in a statement, “All our schools will safely serve every student in accordance with current CDC guidance,” which states if social distancing is not possible, schools should, “layer multiple other prevention strategies.”

Such as testing.

“I think they should socially distance,” grandfather Larry Smith said.

“I don’t want to catch the virus, you know?” 9-year-old Tahir Duley said.

The city is now working with schools to find what every New Yorker is looking for — more space. That includes utilizing cafeterias and outdoor space for classes.

“It worries me, but there’s nothing I can do,” Sanchez said.

The DOE said it’s also conducting walkthroughs with principals to come up with creative solutions for making space.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman, Nick Caloway and John Dias contributed to this report.

Comments / 55

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Health
New York City, NY
Education
State
Connecticut State
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Education
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
John Dias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#New Jersey Students#Covid#Republican#Cbs2#The Pediatrics Academy#Cdc Vaccination Sites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Questions Raised If Students Forced To Quarantine Will Fall Behind Without Remote Learning Option

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a push across the Tri-State Area to get students vaccinated against COVID-19 before school starts. New York City’s strategy has been to make the COVID vaccine as accessible as possible, but data shows fewer than half the city’s 12 to 17-year-olds got their first dose, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. “I just kept bugging her, just saying I wanted to get the shot, everyday,” said 15-year-old Jasiah Kingsbury. Jasiah’s urging led his family to a pop-up COVID vaccination clinic in Brownsville on Monday. “He decided he’s got to go back to school. It’s all in-person. So he feels safer...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NJ COVID: Indoor Masks Recommended In All 21 Counties As Transmission Rates Climb

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all New Jersey residents wear masks at public places indoors as COVID-19 cases spike. Every county in the state now has a high or substantial rate of transmission, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday. In Monmouth County, where COVID transmission is among the state’s highest, face coverings have made a resurgence. A quarter of businesses in one local strip mall recommend customers mask up. Neighboring towns are following suit. “Where I work, we just got mandated to put the mask back on,” said Sal Voccia. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Reminder For Fall: Monday Is Last Day To Get Vaccinated For NYC Public School Students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is the last day New York City public school students can get their first COVID-19 shot in order to be fully vaccinated by the first day of school. Children ages 12 through 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer shot, which requires a five-week period to be fully vaccinated. But, as CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, some teachers and families want more options. The city’s schools plan to welcome all students back into the classroom on Sept. 13, regardless of their vaccination status. Many parents and teachers are concerned since learning from home is no longer an option. “There are...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

March In New York City Brings Out Many To Honor Loved Ones Lost To COVID-19 And Those Who Survived

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Saturday, relatives and friends of those who died from COVID-19 held a march across the Brooklyn Bridge to honor their memories. They also expressed support for New Yorkers who battled the coronavirus and survived, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. Beginning their trek across the bridge were marchers who lost loved ones to the virus. Carol McRitchie, a salon owner in Poughkeepsie, has a tribute to her mother tattooed on her arm. Nancy McKenna died of COVID at the age of 70. “I just thought that this was the right picture to use. It just really represents that these people are not...
Posted by
CBS New York

Growing COVID Memorial Moved From Belmar, NJ Beach To Wall Township Farm

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A community farm in Wall Township, New Jersey now includes a memorial for people who’ve died from COVID-19. Finding the comfort of the farm is a relief. It started as a sister’s tribute, but outgrew its space on the beach, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Monday. Rima Samman started the memorial in January with a simple heart made of seashells and her brother’s name, Rami, written on a rock. Samman, of Belmar, didn’t realize how large the memorial for those who lost their lives to the coronavirus would grow. “We are at about 3,100 names right now,” she said. Travis Whitaker,...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Butcher Fleishers Dealing With Controversy After Removal Of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ Signs Prompt Workers To Walk Off Job

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is controversy at a popular butcher with locations in New York City and Connecticut. Workers walked off the job, after the company took down signs supporting Black Lives Matter and other causes. It’s a butcher shop typically bustling with business, but instead the doors are closed at Fleishers’ four locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Westport, Connecticut. “It doesn’t feel good to be told that you’re not of value,” said Ajani Thompson, manager of the location in Park Slope. Dozens of workers, including three that spoke to CBS2’s Andrea Grymes, walked off the job last month in protest. They...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Some Complain About Taste, Smell Of Water On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you live on the Upper East Side and have noticed a change in the way your water tastes and smells, you’re not alone. Local residents say that, as of late, it smells earthy and metallic. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez found out, while you may not like the taste and smell, it’s still completely safe to drink and use. “It may be safe, but it doesn’t taste good, so I wouldn’t drink it,” said Lori Golden. Golden is a dental hygienist who lives in Yorkville, and says she has given up on drinking tap water. “I was always a big...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Dozens Attend Vigil For Beloved Barred Owl In Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a big turnout in Central Park Monday at a vigil for the barred owl that was killed last week. Dozens gathered at the owl’s usual haunts and reminisced about hours spent watching the beloved park resident. “There’s probably never been a bird that has been this important to this community,” said Ben Young from Friends of the Highline. “You’re here in Central Park, in the center of civilization, and there’s this wild predator that’s here living and hunting, and it stayed here for so long.” Officials said the owl was flying low when it collided with a maintenance vehicle and died from the impact on Aug. 6.
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Queens Parents Confused By Opening – And Closing – Of Astoria Park Playground

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After a Queens park playground appeared to be open for a weekend and then abruptly closed, parents want to know what’s going on. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis went to the city for answers, and spoke to eager Astoria residents. “Please open the playground soon!” two young boys said. It’s a plea to the city Parks Department from friends Archer and Arlo, who don’t like seeing the Astoria Park playground closed. “There’s a lot of stuff to climb,” Arlo Pignataro said. Arlo got a chance to climb and swing in the park when it was open on July 31. “Kids were playing, and the...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New Yorkers Say They Have Mixed Emotions To Resignation Of Gov. Cuomo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers are responding to resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo announced Tuesday he was stepping down in the wake of a blistering report by Attorney General Letitia James’ finding that concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge and Andrea Grymes got plenty of reaction. “I think he did the right thing by resigning, because it became very clear that he had no support in the state of New York based on those allegations. He has avoided dealing with specific issues of harassment. I think it’s the best thing for the state of New York,” Joe...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

10 Arrested, 89 Dogs Rescued After Authorities Break Up Interstate Dogfighting Ring

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a major takedown Monday of an interstate dogfighting ring that operated on Long Island, in New York City, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Ten people are under arrest and 89 dogs have been rescued. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, evidence that was seized in the operation paints a shocking picture of alleged animal abuse. (credit: Suffolk County DA’s Office) It was a dreadful display of tools of torture used, say Suffolk prosecutors, to train dogs to fight to the death. Weighted collars, treadmills with chains, do-it-yourself surgical supplies, and torture contraptions, says Suffolk DA Tim Sini who worked with the...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

SEE IT: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Resignation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will be stepping down in 14 days. The move comes after a scathing report by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that he had sexual harassed 11 women. WEB EXTRA: Read The AG’s Report | Exhibits 1 | Exhibits 2 | Exhibits 3 | Cuomo’s Response Here’s a transcript of Cuomo’s resignation statement, as released by the governor’s office: Over the past several months, you have heard a number of complaints brought against me. I called for an independent review, and I said at the beginning, I would let the process unfold. I didn’t want anyone to say that I interfered. I...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Anxiety Grows On Long Island As COVID-19 Cases Increase

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island school districts are asking the state for guidance on masks, vaccines and remote learning, but have yet to hear back. Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 Delta variant, hospitalizations are surging. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, there is concern. Numbers of COVID cases are rising in hospitals across Long Island, and families are anxious. “A lot of denial and regret at this point, but once they get to us, it’s late in the game,” said Dr. Mangala Narasimhan. Narasimhan, a Northwell Health pulmonologist, said she is admitting unvaccinated patients who are very sick. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New...
Posted by
CBS New York

Winners Announced For Best Outdoor Dining Structures Across NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The COVID pandemic has transformed what many people consider “dining out” in New York City. The Regional Plan Association’s “Alfresco NYC” coalition announced Monday the winners for the best outdoor dining structures and open streets across the five boroughs. “Today is a celebration of outdoor dining and open streets — as well as an acknowledgement of how New Yorkers came together in one of our darkest hours to make our city more sustainable, equitable and accessible,” said Tom Wright, president of Regional Plan Association. ​“We congratulate all of the winners for prevailing in a stiff competition with establishments in every...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul To Become New York’s First Female Governor After Cuomo Announces Resignation; ‘I Am Prepared To Lead’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s announcement that he is stepping down in 14 days ahead of possible impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the state’s first female governor. “I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul wrote on Twitter. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor.” I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Enthusiastic Families Flock To The City As ‘Summer Streets’ Event Returns After COVID-19 Hiatus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Summer Streets returned to Manhattan this year. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. From Central Park to the Brooklyn Bridge, enthusiastic families danced and bopped along seven miles of serene streets on Saturday morning, enjoying music much more than the typical soundtrack of congestion. “To have it straight through without having to worry about traffic is the most amazing thing,” one person told CBS2’s Christina Fan. “I love this. Anything with a beat is great, happiness,” another said. Thousands came by bike, on foot, and even on stilts to Summer Streets 2021, taking in the unusual...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Staten Island Business Owners, Lawmakers Push Back On City’s Upcoming COVID Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Republican lawmakers on Staten Island are fighting against the city’s upcoming COVID vaccine mandate, calling it “unfair.” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis joined business owners and community leaders outside a restaurant on Amboy Road Friday to call on Mayor Bill de Blasio to reverse the new requirements, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. “We believe that this is an overreach of government,” Malliotakis said. “From an unvaccinated individual’s point of view, they feel that they are being left out of everyday activities.” COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk...
Long Beach, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Officials: Long Beach Island Teen Nights Behind COVID Outbreak Of At Least 20 Cases

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An active outbreak of COVID-19 cases down the shore is being investigated. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, the cases are being linked to teen night clubs. Strobe lights, a DH, and dancing: Video from Ketch Teen Night at the Marlin in Beach Haven, where those under 21 can meet up with friends in a nightclub-like setting. Bird and Betty’s is another bar/restaurant also hosts a similar party for teens. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Family Of CBS2 Reporter Nina Kapur Takes Legal Action Against Driver, Revel And New York City For Fatal Moped Accident

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a year after CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur died following a moped accident in Brooklyn, her family is taking legal action against multiple involved parties, including the driver and Revel. Nina’s family spoke with CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Friday. On Franklin Street in Greenpoint, there are stark reminders of the Revel moped accident that replays regularly in the minds of Nina’s family. “People say it’s been a year and it’s not, it’s every day. It’s one second at a time,” said Mikki Bahl, Nina’s uncle. “You’re part of an exclusive club, right, that you don’t want to be...
Posted by
CBS New York

Queens Residents Demand City Halt Construction Of Kew Gardens Jail

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Construction recently started on replacing Rikers Island with four borough-based jails in New York City. But many residents who have opposed the idea from the beginning are appealing to the mayoral candidates to stop the project. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Friday, an angry crowd of protestors gathered in front of the construction site near Queens Borough Hall, fighting to stop the building of the city’s newest jail. “Today we have one voice, that is stop building the Kew Gardens jail!” said Queens resident Donghui Zang. Back in 2019, the city voted to close the notorious Rikers Island and replace...

Comments / 55

Community Policy