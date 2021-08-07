Arizona's hot housing market opens doors for rental home scams
Arizona’s hot housing market has opened the door for scammers preying upon a growing number of residents looking for homes to rent. Two of the most prevalent scams involve individuals advertising rental properties that they do not own or manage, and individuals advertising rental properties as a way to obtain personal and banking information to steal identities, a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.tucson.com
