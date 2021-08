Aug. 5—It takes a village to turn a vision into reality. The latest episode from our podcast "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" shows us just that. 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, in partnership with Mason City's Wright on the Park, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.