Aug. 9—Penn State's Maria Luisa Tejada De Rivero — who goes by "Malu" for short — knows she can't force farmers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And she doesn't want to. But, as the agricultural industry fights vaccine hesitancy, the physician with a master's degree in public health does want to give farmers the facts and science to make the best decisions they can. That's why Tejada, or "Malu," is helping lead a three-part series of COVID-19 dialogue sessions during Penn State's Ag Progress Days.